With the Rivals United event approaching, both Lincolnview and Crestview student bodies have joined forces to raise money and awareness for United Way of Van Wert County.

Through student representatives, these county rival schools have worked together to create a fundraising campaign known as Rivals United.

The event is centered on the upcoming Lincolnview vs. Crestview girls’ and boys’ basketball games. The girls meet on Thursday, January 26, at Lincolnview High School, with tip-off at 6 p.m., while the boys battle on Friday, January 27, at Crestview High School, also with a 6 p.m. tip-off.

Rivals United t-shirts were sold and rivalry week activities for each school are raising funds for the United Way. A traveling trophy will be awarded to the student body that raises the most money from these activities, while students at the losing school have to sing the opponent’s fight song at the Friday night game.

In addition, the principal of the winning district will get to give the loser a pie in the face.

Also on tap for the games is a “dash for cash” and raffle for Cleveland Cavaliers tickets.

The United Way will be raffling off tickets to a Cleveland Cavaliers game that were donated by Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks, which is performing at the game, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 25, at Quicken Loans Arena.