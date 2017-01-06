Submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) was sworn in Wednesday as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives for the 132nd General Assembly. He represents the 82nd Ohio House District, which includes Defiance, Paulding, and Van Wert counties, as well as part of Auglaize County.

“I am honored and humbled to represent and serve the 82nd House District,” said Rep. Riedel. “I promise to work hard for the people I represent.”

Riedel grew up on a farm just outside the small town of Attica. After earning a civil engineering degree from The Ohio State University, he enjoyed a 27-year career with Nucor Vulcraft Group. He retired in June 2015 in order to follow his passion for public service and represent his fellow citizens in northwestern Ohio.

Actively involved in various communities, Riedel was a youth football, basketball, and baseball coach. He was a member of the Defiance St. Mary Pastoral Council and currently serves as a Eucharistic minister. The new state representative was also an officer with the Defiance High School Athletic Boosters and is a member of Defiance Rotary Club.

Riedel and his wife, Danette, have two adult children: Steve and Renee, and are both graduates of Defiance High School and Ohio State University. The couple has been married for 28 years and resides in Defiance.