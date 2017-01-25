Van Wert County Hospital held a ribboncutting Tuesday for the grand opening of the Occupational Health Clinic at 140 Fox Road, Suite 106. The clinic provides a “one stop shop” for medical services needed by employers and employees, including physicals for new employees, drug screens, safety exams, injury care, ergonomic/safety initiatives, and wellness programs. Here, Kelly Straley (white coat), Certified Nurse Practitioner, and nurse Cindy Cook cut the ribbon while hospital staff and Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce board members look on. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent