WREN — The Wren Christmas Society had its holidays partially ruined by someone who stole one of the organization’s new Christmas decoration.

To “ransom” the decoration, one of several large nutcrackers the Society purchased last year, the group is offering a reward for the return of the nutcracker, which was stolen on Christmas Eve.

According to Wren Mayor Monica Davis, who is a member of the WCS, on December 24, someone unbolted and took off with one of the Society’s large new nutcracker decorations.

In an attempt to get the decoration returned, residents of Wren, the Wren Christmas Society (WCS), and friends of Wren from near and far have raised a reward to “ransom” the nutcracker.

“The WCS will be putting all the decorations into storage on January 7 and this guy needs to be put away safely with his ‘family’,” said Wren Mayor Monica Davis.

As most area residents know, the Wren Christmas Society is a group of volunteers that happily takes on the yearly adventure — with a smile — of decorating the village from top to bottom for the holidays. The group also tirelessly raises money for additions (like the nutcrackers, which were purchased in 2016), new lightbulbs, and the electric bill for Wren’s winter wonderland display.

“What good will this brave soldier be hiding away in a basement or barn?” Davis noted in her appeal. “Please send him back to Wren.”

Ransom details can be left at 419.495.2929 or given to any Wren resident or friends of Wren. There are several Facebook posts about the missing nutcracker, which could be safely left at the firestation, the log cabin, or the library.

“The WCS has a saying ‘We have done so much with so little for so long … we are now qualified to do anything with northing’,” Davis noted.

It’s also why several members of the Wren community have pooled their money to offer a reward for the return of the missing nutcracker.