VW independent/submitted information

The REO Speedwagon concert at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio has been a little of bit of a good news-bad news situation.

Due to circumstances beyond its control, the legendary rock group, which is presented by US Bank, had to move its performance date at the NPAC from Saturday, April 29, to Sunday, May 21, still at 7:30 p.m.

The good news is ticket sales will still release at noon on Wednesday, February 1.

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon is a band where the main constant over the decades is a never-ending desire to give their all to their fans, year in and year out. Formed loosely in the late ‘60s at college in Champaign, IL, REO (named after the pre-cursor to the light truck) rode to gigs in station wagons, hopping from small gigs to even tinier gigs, just to get their name out. It worked, as fans quickly realized there was much more going on here than your average college party band.

By the early ‘70s, the band’s unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording, jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. It carved a path that was eventually followed by Styx, Kansas, Cheap Trick, and more.

Platinum albums and freeform FM radio staples such as “Ridin’ The Storm Out” followed, setting the stage for 1980’s explosive Hi Infidelity.

REO rode the top of the charts with a RIAA-certified 22 million albums sold in the U.S. and 40 million around the globe, with a string of gold and platinum records and international hit singles. Even now, fully established with songs on the radio in every city and town they ever set foot in, REO Speedwagon still has that Midwest work ethic.

The band has gone on stage and in the studio to work — dozens of albums, thousands of concerts, and countless radio spins. Band members’ eyes have always been on the future and on the road — not a year has gone by where REO Speedwagon didn’t perform live, thrilling fans with hit-filled sets.

This American rock classic group will keep audience members rockin’ with its biggest hits: “Keep on Lovin’ You,” “Time for Me to Fly,” “Roll with the Changes,” “Ridin’ the Storm Out,” and more favorites from their 40 million albums sold.

What else can we say? The group is an American rock classic.

This event is made complete with the generous sponsorship support of Ciao! MedSpa, Westwood Behavioral Health Center, and 2016-2017 Season Sponsors Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, Statewide Ford-Lincoln, and Chuck and Karen Koch.

Tickets for REO Speedwagon will be available at noon on February 1 and can be purchased online at NPACVW.ORG or through the Box Office, noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 419.238.6722.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.