On November 11, 2016, members of the Jacob Stemple Chapter Daughters of the War of 1812 attended a rededication ceremony at the Rockport Methodist Cemetery, Allen County, to honor Jacob Stemple Chapter founder, Luella May (Smith) Lippincott 1876-1959. Lippincott was descended through her mother Elizabeth Ann (Stemple) Smith to Jacob Stemple, who was a native of Virginia, born in 1792. Jacob served in the war of 1812, under Gen. Harrison, and was captain of early militia companies of Carroll and Columbiana Counties. He had moved from Virginia in 1816; was also a justice of the peace several years. . He died in 1859. Luella Smith Lippincott founded the Jacob Stemple Chapter Daughters of the War of 1812 in 1952. January 8 was the Quasquicentennial of the National Society Daughters of the War of 1812 and March 27 will be the 65th Anniversary of the Jacob Stemple Chapter. From the left: Kathy Foust, Joan Stripe, Gloria Fast, Miriam Fetters, and Esther Lyons. (Photo submitted.)