Two American Red Cross blood drives have been scheduled in the Van Wert area.

On Monday, January 30, Lincolnview Elementary School, 15945 Middle Point Road, will host a bloodmobile from 2-6 p.m.

Another blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., at Redeemer Lutheran Church, located on Ohio 49 near Convoy.

Area residents who are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent; advance forms are available at the Red Cross office, 1220 E. Lincoln Highway), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and are in good general health, may be eligible to donate blood.

Bring a positive form of identification (a donor card or a driver’s license) when donating blood. Call 800.733.2767 to schedule an appointment, while walk-ins are always welcome.