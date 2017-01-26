Red Cross sets area blood drive dates
Submitted information
Two American Red Cross blood drives have been scheduled in the Van Wert area.
On Monday, January 30, Lincolnview Elementary School, 15945 Middle Point Road, will host a bloodmobile from 2-6 p.m.
Another blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., at Redeemer Lutheran Church, located on Ohio 49 near Convoy.
Area residents who are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent; advance forms are available at the Red Cross office, 1220 E. Lincoln Highway), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and are in good general health, may be eligible to donate blood.
Bring a positive form of identification (a donor card or a driver’s license) when donating blood. Call 800.733.2767 to schedule an appointment, while walk-ins are always welcome.
