Wells Fargo Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, portion of section 3, Willshire Township.

Estate of Norma J. Foreman and estate of Norma Jean Foreman to Alexis Miller, inlot 1774, Van Wert.

Bernard J. Kayser III, Vicky Kayser, Bernard J. Kayser to David N. Kill and Diane M. Kill, inlot 249, Delphos.

Estate of Ronald Myers, estate of Ronald J. Myers, and estate of Ronald J. Myers Sr. to Suzanne L. Myers, portion of inlot 1786, Van Wert.

Estate of Graydon E. Markley, estate of Gregg Ernest Markley to Beverly Jean Markley, inlots 73, 74, Scott, portion of inlots 61, 62, Scott.

Venice L. Roberts Jr. and Alisa A. Roberts to Nicholas Slone, Hallie Jo Slone, and HallieJo E. Slone, inlot 267, Convoy.

Estate of Douglas F. Kuhn to Joseph L. Bigham, portion of inlot 11, Willshire Township.

Gerald Gene Myes to Casey L. Gibson, portion of section 22, Tully Township.

Estate of Beverley J. Cowan and estate of Beverley Jean Cowan to Philip M. Cowan, inlot 4095, Van Wert.

Roger D. Dunlap and Sharon L. Lautzenheiser to Carl W. Metzler, inlot 3636, Van Wert.

Richard S. Lininger, Beth Ann Lininger, Gary L. Lininger and Carol S. Lininger to Michael A. Shie, inlots 377, 378, Van Wert.

Estate of Marguerite E. Jettinghoff to Marion L. Jettinghoff, portion of section 26, Washington Township (lot 11 Mox addition).