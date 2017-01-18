Print for later

Kevin E. Looser, Leslie M. Looser, and Kevin Looser to Craig Baldauf and Megan Baldauf, portion of section 14, Washington Township.

Rachel Redding, Rachel McDonald, Rachel Harvey, and Isaac Redding to William J. Miller and Penny A. Miller, portion of section 31, Liberty Township.

Alan W. Griffiths, Cheri L. Griffiths, Al Griffith, Alan Griffiths, Alan W. Griffith, Cheri Griffiths, and Cheri L. Griffith to Dovetail Development Ltd., inlot 199, Ohio City, Inlots 11, 12, 21, 22, 23, 24, 53, 75, 76, Scott, portion of section 2, Tully Township.

Brandon L. Bartz, Brenda K. Bartz, and Brenda K. Deffenbaugh to Brandon L. Bartz and Brenda K. Bartz, portion of inlot 992, Van Wert.

Mark E. Keber and Deborah S. Keber to ABC Acres LLC, portion of sections 5, 9, 5, 16, 33, 28, Liberty Township.

Michael J. Maurer to Gina K. Maurer, portion of inlots 1143, 1142, Van Wert.

Estate of Sylvia K. Davis to Dennis L. Davis, inlot 1512, Van Wert.

Joy A. Cox to Joy A. Cox Living Trust, portion of section 9, Harrison Township.

Richard A. Bowen and Jill L. Bowen to Richard A. Bowen Living Trust, portion of section 26, Harrison Township.

Estate of Nancy J. Wilson and estate of Nancy J. Sovine by sheriff to Federal National Mortgage Association, portion of inlot 4, Willshire.

Christopher M. Peters and Amanda G. Peters by sheriff to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, portion of section 11, Pleasant Township.

Don Carter, Linda Carter, Don T. Carter, and Linda A. Carter to Don Carter and Linda Carter, portion of section 30, Ridge Township.

Estate of Margaret Isabelle Schumm to Karl G. Schumm, portion of section 1, Harrison Township.

Matthew J. Luebrecht to At Home Investments LLC, inlot 902, Delphos.

Estate of David L. Gibson to Lisa L. Gibson, portion of section 7, Tully Township.

Zion Farms LLC and Zion Farms VW LLC to Brian Ducheney, portion of section 27, Pleasant Township.

Edgar G. Van Autreve and Augusta R. Van Autreve to Edgar C. Van Autreve Revocable Living Trust, inlot 24, Delphos.

Edgar G. Van Autreve Revocable Living Trust to Pitsenbarger Supply Inc., inlot 24, Delphos.

Douglas F. Bolen, Joann Gibson, Joann Bolen and Doug Bolen to Heather L. Karnhem, portion of section 20, Washington Township.

Quality Realty of Van Wert Ltd to SBG Realty LLC, portion of lot 90-1, lots 90-9, 90-10, Van Wert subdivision, portion of outlot 130-1, outlets 127-4, 127-5, portion of outlot 127, Van Wert, inlot 4062, Van Wert.

Colley W. Cooper to C & J. Agri-Service and Lawn Care LLC, portion of section 28, Jackson Township.