Gerard E. Kaverman and Linda D. Kaverman to Windy Homestead LLC, portion of section 21, Jackson Township, portion of section 35, Hoaglin Township.

Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Allen Rager and Ellen Rager, inlot 4350, Van Wert.

Harold DeBolt, Teresa Leffel, Kristina Rider, Kelli DeBolt, Kelli Metzger, Harold D. DeBolt, Teresa A. Leffel, Kelli DeBolt Metzger, and Anthony Metzger to DeBolt Family Farms LLC, portion of section 31, Harrison Township.

Gary L. Reindel, Gary Reindel, Linda K. Reindel, and Linda Reindel to Reindel Family Living Trust, portion of section 30, Washington Township.

Barbara A. Schultz to Virk Properties LLC, inlots 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, Convoy.

Patricia L. Fellers and Patricia Louise Fellers to Matthew C. Von Stetina, lot 232, Van Wert subdivision.

Cody R. Bell and Chasidy L. Bell to Steven T. Sutton and Melissa S. Sutton, portion of section 7, Jennings Township.

Dull Lumber Complex Condominium Association to Stephen L. Laudick, portion of lots 338, 179-1, 180, 181, 782, 783, 784, Van Wert (Dull Lumber Condo Unit 9).

Tod M. Scheer and Dawn E. Scheer to William B. Myers, portion of section 10, Ridge Township.

Phil D. Etiler and Phyllis R. Etzler to Phil D. Etzler and Phyllis R. Etzler, portion of sections 3, 9, Harrison Township.

David Allen Allmandinger, David A. Allmandginer, Mary Karen Allmandinger, Mary K. Allmandinger to Allmandinger Family Farms LLC, portion of section 13, 24, Willshire Township, portion of sections 27, 33, Pleasant Township, portion of sections 7, 10, 11, 16, Liberty Township.

Estate of Glenn Thomas Markley to Dorothy E. Mason-Marley, inlot 4140, Van Wert.

Robert L. White to Misty E. Speaks, inlot 3552, Van Wert.

Estate of Mildred M. Luersman to Leo G. Luersman, John R. Luersman, Robert J. Luersman, Thomas A. Luersman, Doris A. Broughton, and Michael R. Luersman, portion of sections 36, 35, Washington Township.

Mueller Famly Trust to Shirley A. Mueller Irrevocable Trust, portion of section 9, Jennings Township.

Creative Home Buying Solutions Inc. to Joseph McCarty, lot 72-16, Van Wert subdivision.

Donald Ray Taylor Jr., Debra K. Taylor, and Donald R. Taylor Jr. to Daniel C. Weldy and Scott M. Frenger, inlot 3622, Van Wert.

Estate of Leroy R. Pohlman to William H. Pohlman, portion of section 13, Washington Township.

Estate of Howard Randall Roush and Jeremy R. Roush to Jason R. Roush, portion of section 18, Jackson Township.

Susan M. Wiseman, Susan M. Gerdemann, Daniel J. Wiseman, Susan Wiseman, and Daniel Wiseman to Daniel J. Wiseman and Susan M. Wiseman, portion of section 34, Washington Township.

James R. Davis, Rachel Davis, Rachel L. Davis to Tyler Lee Johnson and Tyler Leann Johnson, inlot 1329, Van Wert.

Mary L. Moody to Joshua L. Agler and Angela J. Agler, inlot 410, Ohio City.

Brent McBride to Barry McBride, inlots 8, 9, 10, wren.

Steven Douglas Reed, Keith James Reed, Amber Jean Reed McCoy, Kristine Reed, Tara Reed, Amber J. McCoy, William McCoy, and William C. McCoy to Carolyn Kay Pruden, Dwight Jay Lockie, and Katherine Kay Kriger, portion of section 1, York Township.

Eric A. Ludwig and Sandy K. Ludwig to Habitat for Humanity of Van Wert County, inlot 1725, Van Wert.

Donna L. Flagg to Kayla Clausing, Kayla E. Classing, and Joshua Kipker, portion of section 8, Union Township.

Adolph P. Germann Irrevocable Trust to Philip E. Germann and Nancy L. Reier, portion of section 35, Harrison Township.