SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

HAVILAND — The Lincolnview Lancers got off to a good start, but couldn’t keep pace during Tuesday night’s 74-49 non-conference loss to Wayne Trace.

The Raiders improved to 8-0, while Lincolnview dropped to 3-5.

The contest was originally scheduled for December 17, but it was postponed due to weather concerns.

The game began in an unusual fashion. After a Wayne Trace player dunked the ball during pregame warmups, Lincolnview’s Caden Ringwald shot two technical foul shots before any time was run off the clock. The Lancers then inbounded the ball and went up 4-0 on a basket by Chayten Overholt.

Later in the quarter, Ryan Rager’s two three-point baskets gave Lincolnview a 14-7 lead. But that’s when Wayne Trace’s Ethan Linder took over, scoring the final 11 points of the quarter to give the Raiders an 18-14 lead they never relinquished.

Jon Sinn hit a trey and a two-point basket to open the second quarter, then Linder hit one of two free throws and a three-pointer to cap off a 20-0 run that gave the Raiders a 27-14 lead with 5:40 remaining in the second quarter. The two teams traded scores after that, and Wayne Trace led 38-24 at halftime, with Linder accounting for half the points. Linder finished the game with 28 points, while Jon Sinn added 17 points, and Stabler 11 for the Raiders. Eli Sinn finished with 9 points.

Ringwald led the Lancers with 13 points, while Rager and Overholt both scored 12 for Lincolnview.

“I thought our kids really responded well to some different things Lincolnview did to us,” Wayne Trace head coach Jim Linder said. “It was good for both of us tonight.”

After being held scoreless during the first two quarters, Brady Stabler scored Wayne Trace’s first eight points of the third period, hitting two treys sandwiched around a two-point basket. At one point, the Raiders stretched the lead to 52-31 before the Lancers fought back with a 9-0 run on baskets by Overholt, Ringwald, and Isiac Bowersock, and a free throw by Ethan Kemler.

Lincolnview’s run trimmed Wayne Trace’s lead to 52-40 to begin the fourth quarter, but the Raiders opened the final period with seven straight points by Eli Sinn to extend their advantage to 59-40. The Raiders wound up outscoring the Lancers 22-9 in the fourth quarter.

“They’re veterans, and they keep their composure,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said of the Raiders. “They were able to make those big runs, and if we want to beat good teams like this, we can’t let opposing teams do this to us.”

Despite the loss, Hammons said he was pleased with his team’s effort.

“Those kids have a lot of heart, and they’re always going to play hard when they step on the court,” Hammons said. “They want to win, they never give up and that’s a great mentality to have.”

Wayne Trace returns to action with two more road games this week–- Antwerp Thursday and Napoleon Saturday. Both games will air live on WKSD 99.7 FM, and the Van Wert Independent (www.thevwindependent.com).

Lincolnview will host Allen East in an NWC contest Friday, then will host Ft. Recovery Saturday.

Box score

Wayne Trace 18 20 14 22–-74

Lincolnview 14 10 16 9–-49

Wayne Trace (74) — Brady Stabler 11, Eli Sinn 9, Jon Sinn 17, Ethan Linder 28, Jake Kuhn 5, Josh Kuhn 4.

Lincolnview (49) — Caden Ringwald 13, Ryan Rager 12, Ethan Kemler 5, Chayten Overholt 12, Isiac Bowersock 4, Logan Williams 2, Zane Miller 1

Rebounds: Wayne Trace 28, Lincolnview 20

Turnovers: Lincolnview 15, Wayne Trace 7

JV game: Wayne Trace won 35-34