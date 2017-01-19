Submitted information

The Van Wert Community Club invites local residents to come to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, 111 N. Shannon St., at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 28, for the club’s annual Putt Putt Around Van Wert.

The club has nine businesses lined up to build a Putt Putt Golf hole inside the VFW post building. Teams of four are required, and cost is $80 per team. Those interested can sign up at the VFW at 10 a.m. the day of the event or in advance at any of the following participating businesses: VFW (host hole), Lee Kinstle’s GM Sales & Service, Kennedy Kuhn, American Legion, Eickholt Farms, Sears, Lee’s Ace Hardware, YMCA of Van Wert County, and Wassenberg Art Center.

Cash prizes will be offered to the top three team finishers. High school teams compete for a traveling trophy. For more information, call 419.203.4717 or look up “Van Wert Community Club” on Facebook.