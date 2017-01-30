Van Wert independent news

The Van Wert Police Department is seeking information on a missing resident of The Marsh Foundation.

On January 23, the Van Wert Police Department took a report from The Marsh Foundation about one of its residents, 17-year old Zildjian Galliher.

Galliher had left his place of employment in Van Wert at about 9:15 that evening and did not return either to his workplace nor to his residence.

Galliher is described by police as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5 feet, 9 inches, and weighs about 145 pounds (see photo).

The information received during the investigation was that the teenager might possibly have plans to go to the Dayton area where he still has family residing.

Anyone information on the whereabouts of teen should contact the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462.