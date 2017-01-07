topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017

Submitted information

“One woman made a selfless choice, so that I can love and be loved.”

This quote from Ryan Bomberger beautifully sums up the 2017 March for Life theme: “the power of one.” One decision and one person can impact the world. Ryan’s mother chose life and she chose adoption. Ryan will be a speaker at the March For Life Rally in Washington D. C.

power-of-one-logoAll are invited to support March For Life 2017 on January 27 by walking and or participating in the Van Wert Community Mini-March For Life 2017. The local march is sponsored by Pregnancy Life Center in Van Wert and local faith communities. The schedule is as follows:

  • 11 a.m. — Meet in Fountain Park (corner of Main and Jefferson streets)
  • 11:15 a.m. — Walk to Knights of Columbus hall (Woodland Avenue)
  • 11:30 a.m. — Lunch (donations to Pregnancy Life Center)
  • Noon — Prayer service

The mini-march coincides with the National March for Life in Washington, D.C. Commemorating the 44th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to legalize abortion.

“Our vision is a world where every human life is valued and protected,” said PLC Director Trina Langdon. “Tragically, 57 million babies have been lost to abortion since 1973.”

POSTED: 01/07/17 at 8:13 am. FILED UNDER: News