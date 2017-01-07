Submitted information

“One woman made a selfless choice, so that I can love and be loved.”

This quote from Ryan Bomberger beautifully sums up the 2017 March for Life theme: “the power of one.” One decision and one person can impact the world. Ryan’s mother chose life and she chose adoption. Ryan will be a speaker at the March For Life Rally in Washington D. C.

All are invited to support March For Life 2017 on January 27 by walking and or participating in the Van Wert Community Mini-March For Life 2017. The local march is sponsored by Pregnancy Life Center in Van Wert and local faith communities. The schedule is as follows:

11 a.m. — Meet in Fountain Park (corner of Main and Jefferson streets)

11:15 a.m. — Walk to Knights of Columbus hall (Woodland Avenue)

11:30 a.m. — Lunch (donations to Pregnancy Life Center)

Noon — Prayer service

The mini-march coincides with the National March for Life in Washington, D.C. Commemorating the 44th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to legalize abortion.

“Our vision is a world where every human life is valued and protected,” said PLC Director Trina Langdon. “Tragically, 57 million babies have been lost to abortion since 1973.”