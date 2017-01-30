The 2017 candidates for Peony Festival queen were introduced during a reception held Sunday afternoon at Willow Bend Country Club. Candidates for the title of Queen Jubilee include (front row, from the left) Rachel Davis of Van Wert, Kiya Wollenhaupt of Delphos Jefferson, Brooke Lelonek of Wayne Trace, Katelyn Wendel of Lincolnview; (back row) Zoey Porter of Vantage Career Center, Alexis Deffenbaugh of Delphos St. John’s, Rebecca Fett of Spencerville, Courtney Cearns of Crestview, Madeleine Ford of Parkway, and Estee Miller of Paulding. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent