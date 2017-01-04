Paula Michelle (Hess) Troyer, 36, of Elida, passed away Friday, December 30, 2016, at her residence.

She was born June 9, 1980, in Norwich, New York, the daughter of Peleg C. and Janice C. (Wilcox) Hess, who both survive in Clarksville. On June 25, 2006, she married Scott Troyer, who survives in Elida.

Other survivors include three children, Leegan Elaine, Arwen Cly, and Damaris Shay Troyer all at home; a sister, Rachel (Josh Sheldon) Hess; her maternal grandmother, Marjorie Wilcox; and several brothers- and sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, at Pike Mennonite Church in Elida. Burial will follow at Salem Mennonite Cemetery in Elida.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, January 6, at the church.

Preferred memorials: Guiding Light in Lima.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.