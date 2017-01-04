Submitted information

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Joshua T. Menke has been selected as the 2016 “Trooper of the Year” at the Van Wert post.

The selection of Trooper Menke, 27, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2016. Fellow officers stationed at the Van Wert post chose Trooper Menke based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Menke joined the Highway Patrol in 2011 as a member of the 151st graduating class. Originally from Delphos, Trooper Menke is a graduate of Delphos Jefferson High School and the James A. Rhodes State College Police Academy. Menke serves as a field training officer and has also been awarded the patrol’s physical fitness award.

Trooper Menke and wife, Kristina, reside in Van Wert County with their daughter, Violet.

Radio Dispatcher Meghan L. Scheirer has been selected the 2016 “Dispatcher of the Year” at the Van Wert dispatch center. Scheirer joined the Highway Patrol in 2013 and is assigned to the Van Wert dispatch center. She is a graduate of Defiance High School and Defiance College.

Scheirer, 37, was honored in recognition of her outstanding service over the past year. Supervision and dispatchers chose Scheirer based on her technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s request for information and assistance.

Scheirer and her family reside in Defiance County.

Both Menke and Scheirer are in contention for district and state honors as “Trooper