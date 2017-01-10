Submitted information

The Optimist Club of Van Wert will host its annual oratorical contest at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 19, at Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert.

The topic for the Optimist International Oratorical Contest for this year is “What the World Gains from Optimism.”

Students’ four- to five-minute speeches will be judged based on content and presentation to determine the top boy and girl winners. First-place winners will receive $300 and advance to the zone or regional level — and possibly the district level — for the opportunity to win college scholarships.

The contest is open to students who are under age 18 as of October 1, 2016. Students from all local schools — public, private, parochial, and vocational schools, as well as those home schooled — are welcome to enter.

Contest applications are available at Van Wert County high schools and middle schools through the guidance office, or may be picked up at Community Health Professionals. Application deadline is February 10.

For more information, contact Greg Yinger at 567.259.5277. Applications may also be downloaded at www.optimist.org; search “oratorical contest”.