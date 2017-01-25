Submitted information

PAULDING — The Operation Round Up Board of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative awarded $19,645 to area agencies dedicated to making an impact on the lives of residents in this region.

Operation Round Up is a program that allows members the option to round up their bills to the nearest dollar every month, with those extra few cents going to benefit people in need within the co-op’s service territory.

Paulding Putnam began doing Operation Round Up in July 2010. Currently, over 8,700 of the co-op’s 12,900 members participate and, to date, local charities have received more than $250,000.

The Operation Round-Up Board is made up of PPEC members representing all of PPEC’s districts.

Organizations receiving donations this time include the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio, United Way of Van Wert County, Junior Achievement of Van Wert County and in Indiana, 4-H Camp Palmer, House of Love Ministries in Paulding, the Putnam County YMCA, Payne Fire Department, and Paulding Soil & Water Conservation District.

For more information on Operation Roundup, including how members can participate or how non-profit organizations can submit an application visit the PPEC website at www.PPEC.coop.