Local residents’ next visit downtown might be a little bit sweeter, according to Main Street Van Wert Program Manager Adam Ries.

The MSVW Promotions Committee announces the return of the Downtown Chocolate Walk, to be held Friday evening, February 3. Participating businesses will be open for this special event from 4-8 p.m. Tickets are $15 each, or $25 for a pair, and must be purchased or reserved in advance.

The evening of the event, “chocolate walkers” will begin at the MSVW office to pick up a special Chocolate Bag and map. Then relax and savor the evening while strolling at one’s leisure through the participating businesses downtown.

Show the event bag at each Chocolate Stop on the map to sample or collect nearly 20 chocolate treats. The evening will conclude at Wassenberg Art Center to enjoy a cash bar and live music.

A full list of participating businesses will be announced a week before the event. Ticket holders will visit businesses they are familiar with and learn about ones they may not know. What a fun way to visit someplace new or get reacquainted with the stores and offices downtown.

Grab friends or invite someone special and enjoy this excursion through downtown Van Wert. A limited number of tickets are available and can be purchased in person at the MSVW office, 136 E. Main St. Tickets may also be reserved over the phone. For more information, visit www.mainstreetvanwert.org or call 419.238.6911.