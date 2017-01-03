MP Lions announce sandwich supper
Submitted information
The Middle Point Lions Club is sponsoring its annual pre-game sandwich supper before the Lincolnview boys’ basketball game with Fort Recovery on Saturday, January 7.
Sandwiches will be served in the Lincolnview School cafeteria from 4:30-6:30 p.m. that day. The menu includes pork barbecue sandwiches, shredded chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, cookies, and brownies.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Middle Point Lions Club Scholarship Fund.
