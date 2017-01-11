Submitted information

PAULDING — Since 1999, the Ohio State University Extension-Paulding County office has been partnering with the Defiance County Extension Office to train new Master Gardener volunteers.

A Master Gardener is a person who knows there is always something new to learn about gardening. The Master Gardener program is an adult volunteer horticulture program that integrates classroom and hands-on training with community service volunteerism. The training course involves 50 hours of horticultural training and while an “intern”, an individual completes 50 hours of community service and is then certified.

To remain “active”, simply accumulate 10 hours of advanced training and 20 hours of community service annually.

While the training course is exciting and fun, the volunteer hours have been described as best of all. Volunteerism is at the heart of the Master Gardener program. During 2017, Master Gardeners completed over 1,500 hours on various community service projects and adult learning. They have helped answer landscape plant and insect questions at the local OSU Extension office, adopted community flowerbeds, taught garden classes, lead youth gardening after-school program, and coordinated community gardens.

Not all Master Gardeners “get dirty.” While some projects involve physical gardening, other opportunities are available for anyone’s strengths and abilities. Master Gardeners

strengthen the community with their knowledge by helping those with questions and provide leadership and support on community activities and projects. A current Master Gardener wisely said, Master Gardeners are Leaders not Weeders.

One myth of being a Master Gardener is “you have to know everything about every plant and insect.” Not true! Master Gardeners have been trained to find accurate and unbiased information that has been proven to grow plants or manage plant problems successfully.

The 2017 OSU Master Gardener class will begin March 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and continue each Thursday through April 27 at the Defiance County Extension Office. Request an application from the OSU Extension-Paulding or Defiance office by January 18 to enroll in the 2017 class. For more information, call 419.399.8225 (Paulding) or 419.782.4771 (Defiance) or visit OSU Extension in Paulding, 503 Fairground Drive, or OSU Extension Defiance at 06879 Evansport Road, Suite B, in Defiance.

For additional information on the Master Gardener programs or any other agriculture or horticulture questions, contact Sarah Noggle, Paulding County Extension educator for agriculture and natural resources, at noggle.17@osu.edu. Area residents can go to the Paulding OSU Extension office at the above address or call 419.399.8225, extension 8228.