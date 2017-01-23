Margaret L. Dixon, 82, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:39 a.m. Sunday, January 22, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

She was born May 11, 1934, in Delphos, the daughter of Charles and Mildred (Dunifon) Bilimek, who both preceded her in death. She married Francis L. Dixon, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include seven children, Charles Dixon, Russell Dixon, Ruth Moore, Roy Dixon, David (Carl) Dixon, Mark Dixon, and Deb Goldfuss, all of Van Wert; 11 brothers and sisters, Tom (Oleta) Bilimek, Carl (Linda) Bilimek, Harold (Nan Busch) Bilimek, Cora (John) Theis, Kathy (Gig) Kimmett, all of Delphos, Norma Bayless and Bob (Betty) Bilimek, both of Maud, Texas, Pat Naylor of Brea, California, Judy (Nate) Wilder of Dayton, and Doris Struzik and Cheryn (Don) Sidle, both of Van Wert; a sister-in-law, Betty Bilimek of Van Werte; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A sister and two brothers also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 28, at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Heilshorn officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 27, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: To the family or the Trinity Friends Church food pantry.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.