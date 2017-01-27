Submitted information

Kids Learning Place is now taking applications for a limited number of immediate spots for the Head Start preschool classrooms in Van Wert County. Head Start is a federal funded, high-quality preschool program for children between 3 and 5 years old for part day/part year class.

The program is free to families that meet eligibility with limited income, foster children, children who live with homeless families, or children who have a disability or special need.

Head Start is committed to ensuring education excellence for the children and families. Head Start enhances a child’s intellectual, physical, social, and emotional development. Head Start creates an environment that builds upon, and responds to, the unique strengths and needs of each child and family.

Every child needs a variety of learning experiences before starting school; Head Start preschool achieves that by providing a positive education experience that includes:

Experienced teachers with degrees in every classroom

Half day preschool in classrooms or in our home base option

Safe and friendly environments where children are eager to learn

Teaching plans that match school readiness and how children learn and develop

Transportation to and from school

Head Start classrooms in Van Wert, located at Thomas Edison Center, are awarded the highest recognition of “Five Stars” in Ohio’s “Step Up to Quality” program through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Call today for an appointment to complete the application process — call to secure a child’s spot in the program. For more information about Head Start and Kids Learning Place, call toll free 866.627.4557 or in Van Wert at 419.238.0822.

Also, check the Head Start website at www.kidslearningplace.org or “like” its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kidslearningplace.

Council on Rural Services provides education, support, and volunteer services through Kids Learning Place™, Head Start, and Early Head Start in their nine-county service area.