VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Robotics Team is partnering with local engineering and robotics company Alliance Automation for the Northwest Ohio Regional Competition and the VWHS Robotics Team.

Alliance Automation designs, builds, and installs custom industrial automation equipment. Its systems can improve quality, increase production, and reduce product defects, while its team of highly qualified mechanical, electrical, and software engineers has the experience to make companies successful and meet their deadlines.

Alliance Automation has 68 employees and a 52,000-square-foot facility in Van Wert.

“Our engineers have experience in assembly, testing, inspection, motion control, and robotics,” said Browning Sheehan of Alliance Automation. “Systems include fully integrated assembly lines to single lean manufacturing cells. We install systems anywhere in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.”

“This partnership goes beyond just financially sponsoring the competition and team, as our team members are having opportunities to see first-hand the connection between industry automation and robotics and our robotics team,” said team coach Bob Spath. “We are excited for what future possibilities for our team and Alliance Automation this provides.”