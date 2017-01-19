Submitted information

FINDLAY — The Van Wert Elks Lodge sent six shooters (three boys and three girls) to the District Hoop Shoot in Findlay This past weekend. The shooters participated in six different age groups, shooting 25 free throws each.

The Van Wert shooters dominated the district event, capturing three first-place trophies and a second and third place award as well. Local Hoop Shoot director Chuck Rollins helped to referee the District contest. “This is the best overall performance by Van Wert area shooters since I have been involved with the Hoop Shoot for the past 10 years,” Rollins said.

In the girls’ division, the Gregory sisters dominated their age groups, each taking home first place trophies. Kaci Gregory won the 8-9 year old division by making 20 of 25 free throws, while her big sister, Cali, won the 10-11 year old event by hitting an amazing 23 of 25 shots. Sydney Savage finished in third place in the 12-13 year old division by winning a sudden death play-off.

In the boys’ division, Griffin McCracken won the 8-9 year old division by making 19 free throws to win his division by three shots. In the 10-11 year old division, Connor Sheets finished second with an impressive 21 shots made.

McCracken and both Gregory girls will be heading to the state Hoop Shoot competition in Columbus in February.