SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Fueled by Ryan Rager’s 21 points and 10 rebounds, the Lincolnview Lancers topped the Allen East Mustangs 57-40 in Friday night’s Northwest Conference contest at Lincolnview High. Twelve of Rager’s 21 points came in the second quarter, when the Lancers seized control of the game.

After leading 8-6 after the first quarter, Rager scored the first six points of the second stanza, added two more baskets in the middle part of the quarter, then beat the halftime buzzer with another two-pointer to give Lincolnview a 28-13 advantage.

The 6-1 senior hit two free throws in the third quarter, and two more baskets in the fourth. Rager also pulled down five rebounds in each half.

“He’s the most athletic kid we have,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. He’s finally getting his chance this year, and to see him succeed the way he is just great as a coach.”

Ethan Kemler also hit double digits with 12 points, including 10 in the second half. The 6’2” sophomore scored the final six points of the third quarter, then tacked on four more in the fourth period.

Caden Ringwald finished with nine, and Tristin Miller came off the bench to knock down two treys–-one each in the second and third quarters, as the Lancers (4-5, 1-1 NWC) extended their lead to 23 on two occasions in the third period.

Meanwhile, Lincolnview’s swarming defense held the Mustangs (5-3, 0-1 NWC) to 40 points–-23 below their season average. Spencer Miller and Caleb Smelcer came in averaging a combined 36 points per game, but finished with just 21.

“I thought we did a good job putting ball pressure on, and we mixed up our defense a little bit,” Hammons said. “I thought our guys in the gaps did a great job of not letting them get in the paint, and that was our goal when we went in.”

“Our posts did a great job of helping also, and I couldn’t have asked for a better performance from our defense to hold a team that scores that well to 40,” Hammons added.

Hammons also acknowledged the victory was a big one, coming off Tuesday’s 74-49 loss at Wayne Trace.

“This one was crucial, and I think our guys stepped up big,” the coach said.

“I told them they needed to forget about Tuesday night, learn from it, move on and get prepared for tonight.

“I think this just gave us confidence as we prepare for our next opponent.”

The Lancers will host Fort Recovery tonight.

Box score:

Lincolnview 8 20 19 10–-57

Allen East 6 7 14 13–-40

Lincolnview (57) — Caden Ringwald 9, Ryan Rager 21, Ethan Kemler 12, Chayten Overholt 5, Isiac Bowersock 4, Tristin Miller 6.

Allen East (40) — Caleb Smelcer 5, Spencer Miller 16, Shane Gipson 2, Chrin Kleman 4, Johnny Brinkman 6, Brayden Newland 6, Caleb Austin 1.

JV game: Lincolnview won 48-40.