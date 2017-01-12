Submitted information

One of Brumback Library’s most popular and most-used services is its homebound delivery program to residents of area nursing homes, personal care facilities, or to those who are physically unable to visit the library. This vital service is currently meeting the needs of more than 362 patrons.

Library service for the homebound began in 1957 when Gertrude Williams pioneered such efforts locally. Mrs. Williams delivered books, magazines, and, in time, books on tape to many patrons. Prior to her retirement in 1986, she trained librarian Julie Thomas-Kuhlhorst, who expanded the patron base to 72 individuals. From 1992 onward, service to more than 300 people became the norm. Books, magazines, videotapes DVDs, books on tape, CDs, eBooks, and assistance with Kindles, Nooks, iPhones, laptops, and wireless systems offered readers access to a myriad of titles, series, and other informative resources.

Increased budgetary allocations allowed the library to form a larger collection of these print and non-print resources, thus enabling Mrs. Thomas-Kuhlhorst to meet her patrons’ many requests. Before the state imposed so many cuts and freezes to Ohio’s 251 public libraries, she also had more time to pull, arrange, and deliver items in an efficient and effective manner.

With her costumes and deliveries in hand, Mrs. Thomas-Kuhlhorst served a few more patrons every year. She was also assisted by volunteers, including Bob and Eloise King, librarian Joyce Harrow, Convoy Branch librarian Cindy Money, and several others whose goal, like that of Mrs. Thomas-Kuhlhorst, was to meet the informational, recreational, and reference needs of those who were interested in the homebound program.

After 30 years of dedicated service, Mrs. Thomas-Kuhlhorst retired in December. Prior to her leaving, though, she trained library clerk Karen Hoverman to carry on the program. The two staff members visited area nursing homes and personal residences, as well as Homestead Village and a number of other places to introduce and acquaint patrons and staff alike at these facilities with Hoverman.

“Karen is excited to start this newest chapter of her life of the library’s homebound delivery service,” said Library Director John Carr. “We at the Brumback Library are thankful for Julie’s service, as well as Karen’s call to her newest position.”

On a final note, Carr said he would like to emphasize that the homebound service will not only continue to exist, and continue to deliver to the library’s homebound patrons, but Hoverman and program volunteers are looking forward to meeting the needs of others who may benefit from such a program.

Brumback Library will also celebrate the 60th anniversary of the homebound program during “National Library Week” in April.