Van Wert Police

No new reports.

Delphos Police

December 23, no time listed — Chad Etgen, 19, of Delphos, was found asleep at the wheel of a vehicle involved in an accident at the intersection of Fifth and Scott streets in Delphos. Etgen was later charged with operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), as well as operating a vehicle following the underage consumption of alcohol, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

December 23, no time listed — Shawn Krugh, 27, of Willshire, was cited for operating a vehicle while under a license suspension, as well as a Financial Responsibility Act suspension, following a traffic stop in Delphos.