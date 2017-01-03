Law Enforcement 1/3/17
Van Wert Police
No new reports.
Delphos Police
December 23, no time listed — Chad Etgen, 19, of Delphos, was found asleep at the wheel of a vehicle involved in an accident at the intersection of Fifth and Scott streets in Delphos. Etgen was later charged with operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), as well as operating a vehicle following the underage consumption of alcohol, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
December 23, no time listed — Shawn Krugh, 27, of Willshire, was cited for operating a vehicle while under a license suspension, as well as a Financial Responsibility Act suspension, following a traffic stop in Delphos.
