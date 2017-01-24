Van Wert Police

January 22, 4:04 p.m. — Shawn P. English, 36, no address listed, was charged with theft for the alleged theft of an orange pavement edge marker stake in the 800 block of South Shannon Street.

January 12, 9:20 a.m. — Harold O. Couch, 53, of 1133 W. Main St., Apt. 2, was arrested on an outstanding warrant while in the 200 block of West Main Street.

January 13, 8:58 p.m. — Paul C. Barton, 32, of 325 N. Franklin St., was charged with aggravated trespassing and assault following an incident in the 200 block of North Race Street.

January 12, 11:50 p.m. — Robert E. Thompson, 33, of 623 Temple St., was charged with disorderly conduct while in the 600 block of Jennings Road.

January 10, 2:43 p.m. — Dustin T. Cooper, 32, of 328 S. Vine St., was charged with possession of an illegal drug abuse instrument after police and the Van Wert Fire Department emergency squad were called to his residence following a report of someone not breathing at the address.