Van Wert Police

January 6, 5:41 p.m. — Dewey G. Canter, 27, of Ohio City, was cited for driving while under a license suspension, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Fourth Street.

January 8, 1:14 a.m. — Larry F. Florry III, 32, of 1010 W. Main St., was charged with obstructing official business as a result of an incident that took place at his residence.

Nathan M. Braun, 34, of 1026 Glenn St., was cited for domestic violence as a result of an incident at his residence.

December 30, 5:45 p.m. — Daniel J. Lewis, 25, of 309 S. Vine St., was arrested on a warrant issued by Celina Municipal Court while in the 300 block of Gordon Avenue.

December 28, 12:33 a.m. — James A. Francis, 46, of 1015 E. Main St., was cited for domestic violence as a result of an incident at his residence.

Delphos Police

No new reports.