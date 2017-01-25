Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) joined his colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday in passing H.R. 7, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act. Most taxpayer funding for abortion has been prohibited since 1976, due to Hyde Amendment, which is passed in annual government funding bills. However, this legislation would make the Hyde Amendment permanent and expand it to include all federal funding.

“One of the most basic ways we can protect innocent life is ensuring that taxpayer money is not being used to fund abortions,” said Latta. “Not only is this policy supported by a large majority of Americans, it’s the moral and right thing to do. Hardworking Ohioans have an expectation that their tax dollars will not be used to fund a practice that they abhor.”

In addition to preventing federal funding from being used to perform abortions, the legislation also includes an important provision that prohibits the use of taxpayer funding, in the form of Obamacare premium assistance credits, to pay for health insurance that covers abortion. A 2014 Government Accountability Office report found that taxpayer dollars were used on more than 1,000 Obamacare health insurance plans that included abortion.

The No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act passed the House days before thousands of people are expected to participate in the March for Life rally in Washington, D.C. Congressman Latta will be participate in that event on Friday, January 27.