Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) joined his colleagues in the House of Representatives in passing legislation that takes an important step forward toward repealing Obamacare.

Latta voted for S.Con.Res. 3, the Fiscal Year 2017 budget, which now paves the way for passing a repeal of the President’s massive health care law in the coming months. By passing the budget, the U.S. Senate can now use a procedural tool known as reconciliation, which would only require a simple majority threshold, to approve Obamacare repeal legislation.

“Seven years after the passing of Obamacare, I continue to hear from Ohioans who tell me that they are paying more and getting less when it comes to their health care,” said Latta. “It’s long past due that we repeal this massive law and put decision-making back in the hands of patients and their doctors. Today’s vote is an important, and necessary, first step in fixing our broken health care system.”