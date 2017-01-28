Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) joined tens of thousands who gathered for the annual March for Life rally Friday in Washington, D.C.

Vice President Mike Pence became the first sitting vice president to speak at the annual event. Following the rally, Latta hosted a reception for over 300 constituents from Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District.

“I’m always proud to stand with members of the pro-life community, and it was inspiring to see so many people participate in today’s March for Life rally,” said Latta. “I’ve been steadfast in my convictions that we need to protect the most innocent among us and defend the sanctity of life. Congress and the Administration are already taking action by banning the use of taxpayer funds for abortion, and reinstating the Mexico City Policy. The March for Life rally will help us continue to build on this momentum as we defend a fundamental human right — the right to life.”

Earlier this week, Congress passed H.R. 7, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act. That legislation codifies and expands the Hyde Amendment, an annual provision in government funding bills that prohibits the use of taxpayer money to perform abortions. Latta supported that bill and also has co-sponsored H.R. 586, the Sanctity of Human Life Act, which provides personhood status at conception.

In addition to these actions, President Trump signed an executive order on Monday reinstating the Mexico City Policy which prohibits taxpayer funding for organizations that support abortion abroad.