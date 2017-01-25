The eighth grade recently held a spelling bee. The champion of the spelling bee was Carson Bowen, and the runner up was Sam Wolfrum. The Van Wert County Spelling Bee will be held at the Marsh Foundation on February 2 at 7 p.m.

The 5th and 6th grade band programs spent the first portion of their year preparing for their holiday program which took place on December 1, 2016. Since then both groups have been expanding their learning of time signatures, rhythms, and note range. Both groups will begin preparing music for their spring concert, our annual Band-a-rama, which will take place beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, in the high school gymnasium. This concert will feature both groups performing approximately 10 minutes of music, along with the junior high and high school bands. All four bands will combine for a final piece. All are welcome to attend!

This week our High School Student Council have teamed up with the United Way of Van Wert County to raise funds for our community. Some of the events the students have been doing to raise money are selling basketballs, holding a tailgate party before the girls’ game against Crestview, January 26, from 4:30 until game time, as well as a spirit theme for each day.

We want to encourage you to come out and support our girls’ team on Thursday as they host Crestview and then our boys on Friday night as they travel to Crestview. There will be a dash for cash held at both games. After the dash for cash at the boys’ game, the winner will be announced and the losing student council will have to sing the winning school’s fight song. All proceeds go to fund the United Way of Van Wert County, which serves our Lincolnview Latchkey and Middle Point Ballpark.