SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The Lincolnview Lancers shook off a slow start, then a sluggish third quarter, en route to Friday night’s 51-41 Northwest Conference victory over Columbus Grove.

The Lancers trailed 8-2 early in the first quarter, but rallied to tie the game at 12 at the end of the first period.

The second quarter was the key, as the Lancers outscored the Bulldogs 18-8. Lincolnview opened the quarter with a three-pointer by Tristin Miller, then a trey and a two-basket by Caden Ringwald. Later in the quarter, the Lancers scored on back-to-back baskets by Zane Miller and Ethan Kemler, then a triple by Chayten Overholt to push the lead to 28-18. After a timeout by Columbus Grove with 3:31 left in the quarter, each team scored just one basket before halftime, to make it 30-20.

Columbus Grove’s 6-4 senior forward Rece Roney scored six in the first quarter, but was held without a basket in the second period.

The Lancers (6-7, 2-2 NWC) didn’t hit a basketball nearly six minutes was gone in the third quarter, when Ringwald connected on a right wing jumper. Overholt followed up with a trey, and Isiac Bowersock scored the final two points of the quarter.

“We always preach to our guys that the first three minutes of each quarter is huge, and to start the game we were pretty sluggish, and we were sluggish in the third quarter,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said.

“We missed some layups, but I thought we bounced back.”

“I was pleased with the guys,” Hammons added. “Grove is known to be a physical team, and I thought they hit us in the mouth a couple of times, but we finally responded to it.”

Overholt opened the fourth quarter with a trey, his third of the game, then a basket by Ringwald pushed the Lincolnview lead to 44-31. Overholt finished with a game-high 14 points, while Ringwald finished with 12.

“Chayten’s a kid who can knock down shots for us, and the ball’s in his hands an awful lot on offense,” Hammons said. “Tonight he stepped up in a big way.”

The Bulldogs (3-8, 0-3 NWC) could get no closer than seven in the fourth quarter. Roney finished with a team high 13, while Caiden Grothaus finished with 10, including five in the final quarter.

Lincolnview’s Ryan Rager hit a basket and three free throws, and Ethan Kemler scored to close the game.

Hammons was pleased with the boost provided by his bench, especially in the first half. Tristin Miller drilled two triples and a basket, and Zane Miller provided quality minutes.

“When those guys can give us minutes off the bench, that helps our starting five immensely,” Hammons said.

Columbus Grove will host Kalida tonight, while the Lancers will entertain Antwerp.

Box score

Lincolnview 12 18 9 12—51

Columbus Grove 12 8 9 12—41

Lincolnview (51) — Caden Ringwald 12, Ryan Rager 7, Ethan Kemler 6, Chayten Overholt 14, Isiac Bowersock 2, Tristin Miller 8, Zane Miller 2.

Columbus Grove (41) — Caiden Grothaus 10, Logan Maslam 3, Rece Roney 13, Ryan Tabler 6, Logan Schroeder 6, Lachlan Clymer 1, Logan Ridenhour 2

JV: Columbus Grove won 54-50