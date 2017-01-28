SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — Long distance shooting by Crestview and foul trouble for Lincolnview were two key factors as the Knights topped the Lancers 63-49 in Friday night’s Northwest Conference showdown at Ray Etzler Gymnasium.

In front of a full house, the Knights hit 9-of-15 three-pointers (60 percent) to improve to 9-4 overall, and 4-0 in the NWC.

Lincolnview point guard Caden Ringwald missed much of the first half with foul trouble, and two other Lancers—Ryan Rager and Ethan Kemler fouled out in the fourth quarter. Lincolnview fell to 7-8, and 2-3 in conference play.

Crestview’s first trey of the game came at the first quarter buzzer. With time winding down, Brett Schumm drilled a triple from near half-court to break a 7-7 tie.

“That was a gigantic swing,” Crestview head coach Jeremy Best said. “It kind of got everybody ignited, and we had a tremendous second quarter.”

The Knights hit four more treys in the second–-two by Derick Dealey, one by Javin Etzler and another by Schumm. Crestview went on to outscore the Lancers 18-8 in the quarter, and enjoyed a 28-15 halftime lead.

Lincolnview made a run in the third quarter. Ringwald hit four triples, and at one point the Lancers trimmed the lead to seven, 36-29.

Crestview countered with a trio of three-pointers in the quarter, including two by Trevor Gibson, and pushed the lead to 44-29 at the end of the third.

Gibson led the Knights with 14 points.

Ringwald, who finished with a game-high 24 points, scored erupted for 12 more in the fourth quarter, and Chayten Overholt chipped in with two baskets as Lincolnview trimmed Crestview’s lead to 46-40 with 3:01 left, but the Lancers could draw no closer. Gibson scored five points in the period, Derick Stout scored six and Spencer Rolsten hit a late trey that all but sealed the game for the Knights.

“It was a total team effort,” Best said. “In a game like this — a rivalry game — you’re never sure how you’re going to execute, how well you’re going to shoot the basketball.”

“We got a spark off the bench with Brett Schumm and Derick Dealey,” Best added.

“It’s a learning experience,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “We can’t get down to a very good team like Crestview.”

“We battled back and cut it to six, but then we made too many mistakes down the stretch,” Hammons added.

Lincolnview will travel to Parkway tonight, while Crestview will host Celina. That game can be heard live on WKSD 99.7 FM, and will stream live at www.wksd997.com and The Van Wert Independent (www.thevwindependent.com).

Box score:

Crestview 10 18 16 19–-63

Lincolnview 7 8 14 20–-49

Crestview (63) — Drew Kline 7, Javin Etzler 9, Trevor Gibson 14, Spencer Rolsten 3, Derek Stout 13, Derick Dealey 6, Grant Schlagbaum 3, Brett Schumm 8.

Lincolnview (49) — Caden Ringwald 24, Ryan Rager 5, Chayten Overholt 12, Ethan Kemler 2, Isiac Bowersock 2, Zane Miller 4.

JV: Crestview won 57-50.