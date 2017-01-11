By Payton Knittle

Crestview FFA held a Christmas party last Thursday night for its members. Each member that attended was supposed to bring a gift for the white elephant gift exchange. The members also played games and enjoyed time together. Senior member Emilio Deleon said, “I had a great time at the Christmas party. The food was good, and I had fun playing games with everyone.”

KBA starts off this Sunday with five Crestview teams participating. KBA is Christian basketball league where the students show up and play one game. Then between game one and two someone will share some verses or stories from the bible and pray. Then after the verses and praying they play game two and three. Crestview senior Kaleb Myers said, “I like playing KBA with my friends. It also give students a chance to learn a little bit about God too.”

Over Christmas break the boys and girls basketball went strong on the court. The girls beat Kalida 63 to 55. The boys lost a close one to Miller City 62 to 60. The boys lost another close one against Ottoville 52 to 49. The boys bounced back and won a close one against Delphos St John’s 50 to 48.