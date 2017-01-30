SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — Derek Stout scored a game-high 19 points, and the Crestview Knights defeated the Celina Bulldogs 53-43 in Saturday’s non-conference matchup at Ray Etzler Gymnasium.

The 6-4 junior wing scored 10 of those points in the fourth quarter, including eight in a row.

“Derek knocked some shots down for us, was a physical presence for us inside, made his free throws and had a good night for us,” Crestview head coach Jeremy Best said. “I’m proud of him.”

The Knights trailed 10-9 after one quarter. Celina guard Kole Murlin accounted for eight of the Bulldogs’ 10 points.

Crestview’s Javin Etzler and Stout scored the first eight points of the second quarter. Stout hit a basket, then Etzler hit a bucket and a free throw, before Stout hit two charity tosses for a 17-9 lead. The Knights went on to lead 24-18 at halftime.

After an early third quarter free throw by Crestview’s Drew Kline, the Bulldogs (3-12) fought back and used baskets and free throws by Brett Schwieterman and Lucas Hone to tie the game at 25 midway through the period.

The Knights quickly responded with back-to-back treys by Derick Dealey and Kline to regain the lead, then Crestview clamped down defensively and held the Bulldogs to just four free throws for the remainder of the quarter. Celina’s next field goal didn’t come until the 5:12 mark of the fourth quarter.

Against Crestview’s defense, the Bulldogs shot just 16-of-55 from the floor, including 2-of-17 from three-point range.

“I thought our guys defended the perimeter pretty well, and rebounded a bit better at times,” Best said.

The Bulldogs managed to trim Crestview’s lead to 45-41 late in the fourth quarter, but Stout connected on four straight free throws, followed by two each by Etzler and Brett Schumm to put the game out of reach.

“We went through stretches again where we couldn’t put it in the basket, and that was due to their pressure,” Best said. “Celina is quick and gritty, they get up underneath and guard you, and we knew they’d present a challenge.”

“This was a good win for us,” Best added.

The Knights (10-4) will travel to Paulding Friday, then will host Hicksville Saturday. The game against the Aces will air live on WKSD 99.7 FM, and will stream live at www.wksd997.com and The Van Wert independent (www.thevwindependent.com).

Box score:

Crestview 9 15 10 19–-53

Celina 10 8 11 14–-43

Crestview (53) — Drew Kline 4, Javin Etzler 10, Trevor Gibson 5, Derek Stout 19, Brett Schumm 4, Derek Dealey 3, Grant Schlagbaum 3.

Celina (43) — Brett Schwieterman 6, Jimi Briand 3, Kole Murlin 14, Ryan Harter 5, Lucas Hone 9, Austin Okeley 2, Brandon Yenser 2, Blake Norton 2.

JV: Crestview won 45-30. Crestview junior varsity is now 11-3.