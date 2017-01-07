Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — The Crestview Knights blew out Ada 64-30 in a Northwest Conference game played Friday in Ray Etzler Gymnasium.

Both teams got off to a quick start, with the Bulldogs tying Crestview 17-all at the end of a quarter of play. The rest of the game was the Knights, though, as Crestview outscored Ada 20-2 to go up by 18 points, 37-19, at the half. The Knights outpointed Ada 27-11 in the second half to put the game away.

Three Crestview players scored in double figures, led by Trevor Gibson’s 14 points. Drew Kline and Derick Dealey each had 10 points for the Knights. Javin Etzler had 9 points for Crestview, while Wade Sheets added 8 for the home team. Owen Conley was Ada’s top scorer with 9 points.

Crestview was 26 of 48 from the field (54 percent), including 8 of 12 from three-point range (66.7 percent), while holding Ada to 26 percent shooting on 11 of 41 field goal attempts. The Bulldogs made 3 of 19 three-point attempts (15 percent),

The Knights were 4 of 6 at the free throw line (66.7 percent), while Ada made all five of its free throw attempts.

Crestview outrebounded the Bulldogs 26-17, including six offensive rebounds, and had fewer turnovers (9-17).

The Knights’ bench also outscored Ada’s, 29-7, while Crestview had 13 points off turnovers, compared to 5 for the Bulldogs.

Box score

Ada 17 2 6 5-30

Crestview 17 20 11 16-64

Ada (30) – Owen Conley 9, Jordan Bailey 7, Ethan Swaney 7, Seth Evans 3, Jackson Conrad 2, Connor Frazier 2. Totals: 11 5-5 30

Crestview (64) – Trevor Gibson 14, Drew Kline 10, Derick Dealey 10, Javin Etzler 9, Wade Sheets 8, Derek Stout 4, Spencer Rolsten 4, Grant Schlagbaum 3, Jace Vining 2. Totals: 26 4-6 64.