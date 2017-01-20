Winter Homecoming planning is in full swing at Crestview High School. Homecoming week will kick off on Monday, January 23, with themed dress-up days. Students will also participate next week in the “Rivals United” campaign, with proceeds benefiting the United Way of Van Wert County. Activities will culminate in a pep assembly Friday afternoon and the Winter Homecoming ceremony and dance held Saturday evening. Shown is the 2017 Winter Homecoming Court (front row, from the left) queen candidates Tommi Anderson, Ally Fegley, and Ashley Dealey; (back row) sophomore attendant Olivia Skelton, junior attendant Haley Michaud, and freshman attendant Amber Young. (Crestview photo)