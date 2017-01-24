Van Wert independent sports

The Crestview Lady Knights had no problem with Van Wert, downing the Lady Cougars 64-46 in a non-conference game played Monday night in the Cougars’ Den.

Crestview started well, outscoring the Cougars by 17 points, 23-6, in the first quarter, but Van Wert chipped away at that Knights’ lead, outscoring Crestview 17-13 in the second quarter to trail by 13 points, 36-23, at the half.

The Cougars outscored Crestview 14-12 in the third quarter as well, to come within 11 points, 48-37, but the Knights put the game away in the final stanza on a 14-9 run.

Van Wert was on fire from three-point range, hitting a total of nine treys — five by Ally Jackson, three by Reagan Priest, and one by Sierra Shaffer — in the game. Unfortunately, the Cougars had two fewer two-point field goals — half the number the Knights had in the game.

Crestview pretty much won the game at the free-throw line, where the Knights made 24 of 27 foul shots, versus 5 of 10 for Van Wert.

Crestview’s 5-8 junior, Paige Motycka, was the game’s top scorer with 25 points, including 10 of 12 at the free throw line, while junior guard Lyvia Black added 16 points for the Knights and Lexi Gregory scored 13 for the Knights.

Van Wert was led by Ally Jackson’s 15 points, while Priest added 13 points for the Cougars.

Box Score

Crestview 23 13 12 14—64

Van Wert 6 17 14 9—46

Crestview (64) – Lyvia Black 16, Lexi Gregory 13, Avery McCoy 2, Ally McCoy 6, Ashley Dealey 2, Paige Motycka 25. Totals: 18 24-27 64.

Van Wert (46) – Sierra Shaffer 5, Ally Jackson 15, Cassidy Meyers 8, Abby Jackson 3, Olivia Kline 2, Reagan Priest 13. Totals: 16 5-10 46.

JV game: Crestview won 31-21.