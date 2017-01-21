DAVE MOSIER/independent sports

The Van Wert Cougars, missing their biggest offensive gun, just couldn’t generate enough “O”, losing to Kenton 51-43 in a Western Buckeye League contest played in the Cougars’ Den on Friday.

Jacoby Kelly, who is averaging 16.7 points per game, is out for at least the weekend with a sprained ACL, and, while Nate Place and Dylan Lautzenheiser scored a bit over their averages, Van Wert was not able to overcome Kelly’s offensive contributions entirely.

Place led the Cougars with 17 points — a little more than a point over his per-game average of 15.9 — while Lautzenheiser, who also scored four points over his average, added 13 for Van Wert. Drew Bagley had 9 points for the Cougars. Kenton was led by Tom Phillips’ 18 points, with Jaron Sharp adding 14 points and Hunter Phillips 13 for the Wildcats.

It was a story of two halves for Van Wert, with the Cougars having a letdown in the second half that doomed their efforts to beat Kenton.

Van Wert started off well and had a two-point advantage, 11-9, at the end of the first quarter, and was up by three, 23-20, at the half.

But that was the high point for the Cougars, who were outscored 14-10 in the third quarter to trail by a point, 34-33, heading into the fourth quarter. That quarter sealed their fate as the Wildcats went on a 17-10 run to secure the league victory.

Van Wert did not shoot well in the game, hitting just 17 of 46 field goal attempts (37.0 percent), including 0 for 6 from three-point range. The Cougars also hit only 9 of 19 free throw attempts (47.4 percent).

Kenton was 17 of 40 from field goal range (42.5 percent) and hit 12 of 21 from the charity stripe (57.1 percent).

Van Wert had the edge in rebounding, bringing down 30 caroms to 26 for the Wildcats, while both teams had 12 turnovers in the game.

Both teams are now 6-6 on the year, and the Cougars will return to action tonight, hosting Bryan in a non-league contest at home.

The Van Wert junior varsity team had no problem winning its contest, 50-26. Brice Klausing led the Cougar JVs with 10 points.

Box score

Kenton 9 11 14 17—51

Van Wert 11 12 10 10—43

Kenton (51) – Jaron Sharp 14, Trent Hites 3, Hunter Phillips 13, Tye Sherman 1, Tom Phillips 18, Brady Donnelly 2. Totals: 17 12-21 51.

Van Wert (43) – Nate Place 17, Nick Gutierrez 2, Blake Henry 3, Dylan Lautzenheiser 13, Drew Bagley 9. Totals: 17 9-19 43.

JV game: Van Wert won 50-26.