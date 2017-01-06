Submitted information

Local boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the 2017 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The local competition will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 22, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School, 611 Jennings Road in Van Wert.

The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually with winners progressing through local, district, and state competitions. International champions are announced by the K of C international headquarters based on scores from the state-level competitions.

All boys and girls 9 to 14 years old are eligible to participate and compete in their respective age divisions. Last year, more than 120,000 sharpshooters participated in over 3,600 local competitions.

All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event. Participants are required to furnish parental consent, while entry forms will be available the day of the event or by contacting Jeff McIntosh at 419.203.7529 for early registration or additional information.

The Knights of Columbus is an international Catholic family fraternal service organization with over 1.8 million members in 15,000 local councils. Last year, Knights donated over 70 million volunteer hours and $167.5 million to charitable and benevolent causes, sponsoring projects to benefit their church, communities, councils, culture of life, and youth.