Judy (Fullhart) Lassiter, 77, of Huntertown, Indiana, and formerly of Van Wert, passed away at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at her residence.

She was born April 24, 1939, in Huntington, Indiana, the daughter of Loren Troy and Pauline (Powell) Fullhart, who both preceded her in death. On September 6, 1959, she married Donald L. Lassiter, who died May 20, 2014.

Survivors include two children, Michael Lassiter and Melissa (Gene) Tracy, both of Van Wert; a brother, Richard Fullhart of Indiana; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, January 6, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Wayne Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, January 5, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association, American Cancer Society, or Meals on Wheels.

