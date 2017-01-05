John W. “Butch” Wilkin, 71, of Grover Hill, died Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born August 7, 1945, in Van Wert County, the son of John W. and Ruth (Swartz) Wilkin, who both preceded him in death. On October 9, 1970, he married the former Trudy L. Gulliver, who survives.

John retired in 2008 as shipping supervisor at Kennedy Manufacturing Company in Van Wert. He was a member and a trustee of Zion United Methodist Church in Grover Hill, a member of Grover Hill Village Council, commander of Grover Hill Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2873, a member of Grover Hill Lions Club, and West Branch Conservation Club in Grover Hill.

Other survivors include two daughters, Nikki (Trevor) Bebout and Courtney Wilkin, both of Van Wert; two sisters, Kay (James) Caris and Joyce (Ron) Weck, both of Paulding; two brothers, Larry (Carol) Wilkin of Van Wert and Roger Wilkin of Wetzel; and five grandchildren, Tanner, Kaylea, and Kenadi Short, and Brianna and Carly Bebout.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 8, at Zion United Methodist Church in Grover Hill. Burial will be in Middle Creek Cemetery in Grover Hill, with graveside military honors rendered.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, January 7, at Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding, with military honors rendered at 7:30 that evening. There will also be visitation at the church on Sunday from 2-3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests the following donations: Zion United Methodist Church or Welcome Park Endowment Fund.

