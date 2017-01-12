Jo Louise Mosier, 81, of rural Ohio City, passed away at 8 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

She was born January 14, 1935, in Mercer County, the daughter of Creighton and Ada Margaret (Nichols) Zeigler, who both preceded her in death. On September 28, 1957, she married Robert E. Mosier, who died January 11, 2014.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Clint E. and Amy Mosier of Bluff City, Tennessee; a daughter and son-in-law, Cathy J. (Kent) Kundert of Ohio City; three brothers, Tom (Nancy) Zeigler of Troy, Paul (Polly) Zeigler of Dublin, and Bill (Gloria) Zeigler of Montezuma; two sisters, Mary (Art) Finnegan of Indian Lake and Carol (Harold) Welker of Troy; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Gamble of Van Wert.

Two brothers, Jim Zeigler and David Zeigler; and a sister, Phyllis Gamble, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, January 16, at Kingsley United Methodist Church, 15482 Mendon Road, Van Wert, with the Rev. Wayne Kargas officiating. Burial will follow the services in Mendon Cemetery.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center or Kingsley United Methodist Church

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.