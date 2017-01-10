Print for later

James B. Jones, 78, of Middle Point, passed away at 4:43 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born April 25, 1938, in Van Wert, the son of James Marvin and Laura (Christen) Jones, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Laura Doss of Van Wert and Jenifer Jones of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and a sister, Alice Northrup of Van Wert.

Private family funeral services will be conducted.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1179 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.