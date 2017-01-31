Irene B. Gehres, 99, of rural Ohio City, died at 11:50 a.m. Friday January 27, 2017, at Vancrest Health Center in Van Wert.

She was born on January 1, 1918, in Harrison Township, Van Wert County, the daughter of Louis P. and Anna Wilhemine (Greenwald) Kreischer, who both preceded him in death. On April 13, 1941, she married W. Atlee Gehres, who preceded her in death on January 29, 1983.

Irene retired after 24½ years as a licensed practical nurse at Van Wert County Hospital. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America, involved in the Women’s Fellowship, and as a former Sunday school teacher.

She was a 1936 graduate of Wren High School, a member of the Wren Garden Club, State LPN Association, Van Wert County Hospital Lady Board of Managers, a Red Cross volunteer since 1975, and had been a 4-H advisor for the Harrison Jolly Boosters.

Irene spent many hours in her garden tending to her crops and flowers and was very proud of her beautiful roses in later years. She was also a vital part of Atlee’s Kountree Kernel auction business, preparing sloppy joes and pies for those in attendance. Atlee used to tell her that many people came for her pies, then just stayed for the sale. Irene had a playful personality until almost the end and loved spending time with her entire family.

Survivors include her two sons, James A. Gehres of Ohio City and Larry D. (Marlene) Gehres of Midland, Virginia; two daughters, Karen (Edwin) Williams of Independence, Oregon, and Shirley (Kenneth) Galloway of Worthington; five grandchildren, Emily (John) Costello, Marjorie (Bill) Yeager, Kelly (Randy) Liddil, Kenny Galloway, and Kyle Galloway; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Herald, Raymond, Richard, and LeRoy Kreischer; and three sisters, Helen Hoover, Freda Dowler, and Marie Gribler.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, February 10, at St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America, with Pastor Chad Strabbing officiating.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Preferred memorials are to the church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.