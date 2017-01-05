Hubert O. Keuneke, 91, of St. Marys, and formerly of rural Ohio City, passed away at noon Thursday, January 5, 2017, at Grand Lake Health Care Center in St. Marys.

He was born August 8, 1925, in Preble Township, Adams County, Indiana, the son of Albert and Martha (Kiess) Keuneke, who both preceded him in death. On June 20, 1965, he married the former Iona L. Lahr, who survives in St. Marys.

Other survivors include a daughter, Beth Keuneke of St. Marys, one brother, Arnold Keuneke of North Manchester, Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Eva Keuneke of Waterloo, Indiana.

A son, Freeman; a brother and sister-in-law, Erwin and Louise Keuneke; brother Marvin Keuneke; and a sister-in-law, Louise Keuneke, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 9, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery in Harrison Township.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

